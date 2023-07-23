Bear Spray given out at Island Park Ranger Station

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- Many Outdoors men and women know and understand that Bear Spray is a vital tool in their toolbox whenever they enter the woods. Idaho has a large bear population so often when in the backwoods recreationists are in bear country.

The Island Park Forest Ranger Station was the backdrop of a bear spray giveaway that helped people receive free bear spray. All they had to do to receive the bear spray was to show their valid fishing or hunting licenses.

"Bear spray is a deterrent to any attacks. It's actually your last line of defense. You want to first make sure that you avoid bear encounters if you can. Meaning hiking groups make noise and whatnot. But if you do have a bear encounter, bear spray is a great deterrent. Much more accurate and safe than guns. And it's a non-lethal deterrent. So hopefully both bear and human walks away," Becky Lewis an Idaho master naturalist and bear spray specialist said.

Lewis explained that Bear Spray is much more accurate in the stressful situation of a bear attack than using a firearm. She said that even if you have been highly trained, the stress and adrenaline can reduce your accuracy by 50%. She also cited a study conducted in 2008 that showed that bear spray was 90% effective in incidents involving a charging bear. 98% of people in those incidents were able to survive the encounter.

A similar study showed that using a firearm in a bear attack resulted in the person being injured 50% of the time.

Lewis also says carrying bear spray is important, but know how to use it and practice using it.

"People can shoot from the hip. That saves you a little bit of time, but also practice quick drawing it. Take it out. I just got a new spray and the container is elastic and it's very tight. It's really tough to pull out of there so practice that and maybe loosen up the container," Lewis said.

People who were receiving their bear spray also took the opportunity to practice using it. Sharing how important it is to know how to use it.

"We have a little place in Last Chance and we've seen bears on our camera. So I just always am a little nervous. And so I think it's just good to be prepared And just being able to have this live experience I think is really helpful. It puts me a bit more at ease," Melissa Saye said.

"You never know where one might be when you might bump into one, and you might need to persuade it to go away," Chris Keyes said.

After they practiced using the bear spray there were some surprises in store even if they have practiced before.

"It's a little shocking and I'm really glad I did it because I've never sprayed a bear canned before. I think what surprised me is that I would have to get it out and then hold it and get the clip off and then spray. And the bear is coming so quickly that I don't know. It was much harder than I thought it was going to be," said Melissa.

"Used it before practiced before, but you can't practice too much because it's the element of surprise usually," Chris said.

Lewis also recommends that you carry the bear spray on your dominant side whether it be on your hip or on your chest. She says it helps your draw be even quicker when using the deterrent.

She also had another vital tip on how to use bear spray.

"When you see the bear, you want to start spraying once like 50 feet away. You want to spray at a slightly downward motion so that you want to aim for his head and chest when it bears charging, he charges with his head down," Lewis said.

Lewis shared she came to the giveaway with over 400 cans of bear spray and by noon Saturday, they were nearly all gone.