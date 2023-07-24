Skip to Content
Top Stories

‘Suspicious’ Fort Hall fires under investigation

By
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:10 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Two separate fires in Fort Hall destroyed a home and two RVs.

On Sunday at 8:15 PM, the Fort Hall Fire Department (FHFD) responded to a residential fire on Sage Road. There were no injuries to report, but the home was a total loss. The scene was cleared at 11:20 PM.

On Monday at 4:00 AM, the FHFD responded to another fire on Diggie Road involving two RV’s. Upon arrival, one RV was completely destroyed, and the second RV was heavily engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported in this incident, but both RV’s were a total loss. The scene was cleared at 5:35 AM.

According to Fire Chief Eric King, both fires on Sage Road and Diggie Road are suspicious in nature. If anyone has any information on either incident you are urged to please contact the FHFD at (208) 478-3784.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Stephanie Lucas

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content