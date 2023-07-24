‘Suspicious’ Fort Hall fires under investigation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Two separate fires in Fort Hall destroyed a home and two RVs.

On Sunday at 8:15 PM, the Fort Hall Fire Department (FHFD) responded to a residential fire on Sage Road. There were no injuries to report, but the home was a total loss. The scene was cleared at 11:20 PM.

On Monday at 4:00 AM, the FHFD responded to another fire on Diggie Road involving two RV’s. Upon arrival, one RV was completely destroyed, and the second RV was heavily engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported in this incident, but both RV’s were a total loss. The scene was cleared at 5:35 AM.

According to Fire Chief Eric King, both fires on Sage Road and Diggie Road are suspicious in nature. If anyone has any information on either incident you are urged to please contact the FHFD at (208) 478-3784.