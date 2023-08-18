3 things to know this morning – August 18, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Christine Passey Parker is still missing out of Bear Lake County. Her charcoal grey Toyota Tacoma was found in a remote area of Nevada near Winnemucca yesterday, according to family. She was not found, nor were her two dogs. If you have any leads into her disappearance, call your local law enforcement immediately.

2. Idaho Falls construction projects are changing up traffic patterns. The north leg of Woodruff Avenue will open next Monday at the intersection of 17th Street for right turn traffic only. Meanwhile, the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Pancheri or 17th Street will be closed beginning Sunday until August 22nd. This work will only be done at night and will not impact traffic during the day.

3. The absentee ballot deadline for school bond and levy elections this month is at 5 p.m. today. You can request one at voteidaho.gov. Idaho School bond and levy elections will be held on August 29th in 11 out of 44 counties.