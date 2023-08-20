Ucon Celebrates 112th Anniversary

UCON, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Ucon was first established in 1911. Starting in 2011, the city has celebrated its Anniversary with a party. A party that was first inaugurated, with a pillar placed in Simmons Park.

"They built a big pillar thing here for everybody and talked about pioneers and how the pioneers came and settled this valley. And this is one of the cities that they settled was Ucon. So we do it every year and it gets bigger every year," said Johnalee McDonald a member of the Ucon City Council said.

The Celebration this year included a craft show and some water games. It also included a car show for the third year in a row with more than 100 cars.

The Party also included many people with some of them not even living in the city limits.

" (There are), people from Idaho Falls come, Iona, Ammon all over the place. They come because it is Ucon and they love the feel of the place and to be here," McDonald said.

Jim Rice came to the party with some of his friends, he was enjoying the celebrations.

"We live in Pocatello, so this was just something to get out of the house. It's a nice day today. It's cool to see all the old cars and, see everybody out here. It's a pretty good turnout. And, you see all the kids having fun and that kind of thing. So, it's just a way to kind of interact with a lot of folks and have fun," Rice said.

Rice said they had plans to continue to celebrate for as long as they could.

"We still got a bunch of cars to look at, and we still got all the vendors to go see. The wives have already taken off. So, we got to go catch up with them. But, there's a lot of stuff to see out here. The food vendors are really good. We've already partaken in some of the lunch stuff. And then that was really good. So, it's just been a real good experience so far," Rice said.

The celebrations ended Saturday after some live music and a community dinner.