3 things to know this morning – August 21, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Rocky Mountain Power is preparing for remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary that could affect Eastern Idaho today. They are warning customers of possible power outages in Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison Counties. They say this is because of the strong winds and thunderstorms coming our way.

2. Heavy thunderstorms are predicted as well for the Salmon-Challis National Forest today. This comes after more than a half-inch of rain caused mudslides around North Fork less than a month ago. The Forest Service recommends to be equipped with extra food, clothes, fuel, tools, and a reliable form of communication.

3. Mediation has begun in the case against former Downard Funeral Home owner and operator Lance Peck. The mediation will continue into this week under Bannock County prosecutor, Stephen Herzog. Peck is currently charged with 63 misdemeanors.