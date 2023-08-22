3 things to know this morning – August 22, 2023

Skip to Content
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. No body was found in the Snake River. Law enforcement was on the scene at the Rock Garden at Taylor's Crossing after reports came in early this morning.  The Bonneville County Sheriff tells us the person they were searching for has been found and is safe. 

2. A judge has decided that Bryan Kohberger's defense team must submit evidence backing up his alibi by September 8th. Prosecutors say Kohberger's alibi is too vague and are asking for specific witnesses and locations, so they could be prepared to cross-examine them. Jury selection will begin one week before Kohberger's trial starts in October.

3. Students at Highland High School will be going back to school tomorrow, after a fire damaged a portion of the school back in April. Most classes and after-school activities will go on as normal, but some will be held in other buildings near the school. 

