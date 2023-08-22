Skip to Content
Law enforcement calls off search for body in the Snake River

today at 5:32 AM
Published 5:53 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Law enforcement in Idaho Falls took over a portion of the Rock Garden at Taylor's Crossing just before 3 a.m. this morning after reports that a body was spotted in the Snake River. 

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is reporting no body was found this morning. The person they were searching for was missing at the time, but has now been found and is safe. 

Fire engines and other law enforcement vehicles lined River Walk Drive this morning, as they collaborated with Search and Rescue personnel.  

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies were all on scene. 

Zach Glancy

