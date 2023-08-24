3 things to know this morning – August 24, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The murder trial for Bryan Kohberger is being delayed. It was set to begin October 2nd, but during yesterday's hearing, Kohberger chose to waive his right to a speedy trial. A new trial date has not been set. Kohbergers' next hearing is set for next Friday.

2. An Idaho Congressman is looking to secure more funding for local programs. Representative Mike Simpson says Idaho has a bright future in cyber-security. Idaho State University and the University of Idaho are two of the top seven universities in the nation for academic excellence in cyber-security.

3. Eastern Idaho has been out of drought for ten months according to water managers. Many reservoir levels are running above average for this time of year. With the exception of the American Falls reservoir, every reservoir remains above 50% capacity. Lake Walcott and Henry's Lake are almost full at 94% and 96%. Our recent rainfall has sustained these levels.