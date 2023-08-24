Skip to Content
Top Stories

Portions of 3 roads in Driggs to close Thursday

By
today at 9:49 AM
Published 9:56 AM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A traffic alerts for those traveling through Driggs Thursday.

Portions of three roads will be closed so the city can do some chip repair damage on E Ross Avenue, E Harper Avenue and E Howard Avenue.

All these portions highlighted in red will be closed to traffic and parking starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The project is expected to last around 8 hours. 

If you are already parked along these roads, you will need to move it or your car may be towed. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content