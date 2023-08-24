Portions of 3 roads in Driggs to close Thursday

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A traffic alerts for those traveling through Driggs Thursday.

Portions of three roads will be closed so the city can do some chip repair damage on E Ross Avenue, E Harper Avenue and E Howard Avenue.

All these portions highlighted in red will be closed to traffic and parking starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The project is expected to last around 8 hours.

If you are already parked along these roads, you will need to move it or your car may be towed.