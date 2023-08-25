3 things to know this morning – August 25, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The city of Idaho Falls is adding a regular patrol car near Downtown businesses. Some local business owners in Downtown Idaho Falls say they've been seeing more vandalism, loitering and littering over the last several months. According to the Idaho Falls Police, they are looking to start the new program by the first of next year.

2. BYU-Idaho announced changes to its University Dress Code. Students will now be able wear shorts on campus. The dress code was modified from only allowing students to wear approved school shorts in exercise spaces. These updates will take effect August 30th.

3. A study has discovered that U.S. potato exports have reached record highs. The volume of potatoes increased up to 3.3 million metric tons, which is a 4% increase compared to the prior year. The value increased by 19% to $2.2 billion. Canada and Japan are some of the leading markets for Idaho potatoes. The top market is Mexico.