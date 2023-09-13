3 things to know this morning – September 13, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Wyoming is experiencing more West Nile Virus activity this season than over the past decade. With the increase, the Wyoming Department of Health is emphasizing mosquito bite prevention. There have been 20 cases reported, including the death of an older Fremont County, Wyoming woman.

2. The Sugar City Area Historical Society is trying to raise $55,000 by the end of the year to build a museum. They hope to rebuild the old train depot and turn it into the museum. They are also looking for a place to put it.

3. More than 150 volunteers come into the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center each Tuesday and Wednesday. They make and assemble wooden toys, baby items, quilts, and hygiene kits for more than 100 non-profits across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. If you would like to see it in action, there will be an open house today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.