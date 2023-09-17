Skip to Content
Deadly motorcycle crash north of Sugar City

today at 12:50 AM
Published 11:35 PM

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is dead after being hit by a car north of Sugar City Sunday night.

According to Idaho State Police, a call came in around 7:55 p.m. about a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near milepost 100 on Hwy 33. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for three hours.

ISP tells us that a 61-year-old man from St. Anthony was riding his motorcycle east when a car, driven by a juvenile and traveling west, made a left turn and failed to yield to the motorcycle. The man was transported by an ambulance to East Idaho Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The juvenile driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The family of the motorcycle rider has been notified.

ISP says they will continue to investigate the crash.

