3 things to know this morning – September 20, 2023

By
today at 1:32 AM
Published 7:01 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. South Yellowstone Highway and Sunnyside Road is closed for the next few days. The city of Idaho Falls says the road closure is needed so crews with the city and the Idaho Transportation Department can patch the concrete following a recent water leak on South Yellowstone. They hope to have the work done by Friday evening.

2. A section of the Snake River in Twin Falls is closed after the Idaho Department of Agriculture says they found Quagga Mussel Larvae. The Ag Department says it is implementing a rapid response plan to contain the mussels and is looking at treatment options. 

3. The fossil 'Idaho Number Five' is back after being missing from the Gem State for almost 70 years. The fossil mysteriously disappeared and was eventually found overseas in Denmark. Now, it is back home and on display at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello.

Zach Glancy

