3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The city of Idaho Falls is expanding and updating the Civic Auditorium. Updates include: landscaping and designing a passenger drop-off area, and creating a more inviting interior entrance. They will also be tripling the size of the lobby.

2. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is launching a new program to reduce the number of repeating inmates. The program, 'IGNITE', will work to educate inmates through classes or coures to earn credits toward a GED, trade or even employment after their incarceration.

3. The Idaho National Laboratory can now convert sodium-bearing radioactive liquid waste into a more stable, granular solid. This milestone allows the facility to treat more waste and faster. The sodium-bearing waste treatment is expected to take three to seven years to complete, while accounting for regular maintenance on the facility.