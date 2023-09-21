Skip to Content
Top Stories

3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2023

By
today at 1:31 AM
Published 6:59 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The city of Idaho Falls is expanding and updating the Civic Auditorium. Updates include: landscaping and designing a passenger drop-off area, and creating a more inviting interior entrance. They will also be tripling the size of the lobby.

2. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is launching a new program to reduce the number of repeating inmates. The program, 'IGNITE', will work to educate inmates through classes or coures to earn credits toward a GED, trade or even employment after their incarceration.

3.  The Idaho National Laboratory can now convert sodium-bearing radioactive liquid waste into a more stable, granular solid. This milestone allows the facility to treat more waste and faster.  The sodium-bearing waste treatment is expected to take three to seven years to complete, while accounting for regular maintenance on the facility.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Zach Glancy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content