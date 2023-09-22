3 things to do this weekend – September 22, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Students at Thunder Ridge High School are bringing their talents together to educate the community and embrace diversity. The 'One World Fiesta' multicultural event will include performances, games, food, and much more. It is tomorrow from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center. Performances will start right at 5 and are set to end around 7. Afterwards, people can enjoy food and different cultural booths. Admission is $5.

2. The 'Help the Heroes' fundraiser dinner will be at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building at 300 North Johnson from 5 to 8 pm. It will feature a live auction, a silent auction, and plenty of raffle prizes. The money raised will go toward helping repair the historic building. Tickets are $25.

3. If you're looking for something to lift your spirits, the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour will be at the Mountain America Center. It will feature music from award-winning Christian bands and messages from evangelist Will Graham. It is a free, family-friendly event. There will be a Kidzfest tomorrow starting at 3 p.m., followed by a Student Night at 7 p.m. A family night is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.