3 things to know this morning – September 22, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Many residents in Eastern Idaho saw some minor flooding due to heavy rain. Most areas picked up a half inch to an inch of rain yesterday. This could still be an ongoing issue today and tomorrow with more rain on the way.

2. A hearing in the Bryan Kohberger murder case that was set for today is being delayed. In August, his attorney's filed a motion to get his indictment dismissed. Court records filed yesterday show it has now been delayed for a month. Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted.

3. Two windmill projects will soon be impacting the Bingham County region. The first is the Cedar Creek Wind Project located on private land in the Taylor Creek area. The second project is the Arco Wind Project affecting both Bingham and Bonneville County. The Cedar Creek Project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The Arco Wind Project is is hoping to break ground next year.