Skip to Content
Top Stories

Alzheimer’s Association holds annual walk to raise awareness

KIFI
By
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:32 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The fight to end Alzheimer’s disease continues.

This morning the Idaho Falls chapter of the Alzheimer’s association held its annual walk to raise awareness and money for research.


Each participant got a colored flower. The color of the flower represented how that person is affected by the Alzheimer’s disease.


This year, the group has raised more than $35,000 so far.

The Alzheimer’s Association for the Idaho Falls Chapter is inspired by seeing the community come together to support the cause.

“Walk day is my favorite day. It is our biggest support group. It’s when we bring the community together to raise awareness about this disease and all those that are living the disease, our caregivers for the disease, said Alix Hilton, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Idaho Falls. “I think this touches a lot of lives and it’s very devastating to go through.”

“Today we bring hope around how far we’ve come and showing the support that we have together in ending this disease,” Hilton said.


Their goal is to raise $55,000 this year. Donations can still be made until December 31. Hilton says the need is rising so they need to keep up.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Travis Richards

Travis is a reporter and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content