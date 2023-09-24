Car Seat checks secure the safety of the region’s youngest passengers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Grease Monkey in Idaho Falls provided the backdrop for young parents to ensure that their children, would be safe with them as they continue to take them around town on and on road trips.

"It was extremely important because my kids are important to me, you know, and their safety matters," said Nathan Brown.

Brown added that while he thinks he knows how to install a car seat in his car, having the knowledge that it's installed properly was a big deal.

The Idaho State Police were the main ones providing the checks, with many local groups such as Little Defenders, and Grease Monkey providing the parents with a brand new seat if that's what they needed.

Trooper Brandon Olson, says checking the seats can be crucial to a kid's safety.

"When a car seat isn't properly installed, it increases the risk of the child being injured in a car crash. Or when a car seat is expired or they're not following the guidelines of the manufacturer, there's a potential for the kid to get hurt in the event of a car crash," Trooper Olson.

Trooper Olson adds that reading the stickers on the side of the seat or the owner's manual can be a big help for parents trying to install the seat properly.

"All car seats have stickers on the side with the height and weight requirements, and then most car seats still say when they should be forward facing," Trooper Olson said.

If you want to be sure your car seat is properly installed you can either go to the Broulim's in Driggs on October 7 for another Car Seat Safety Check, or Trooper Olson says you can drop by the Idaho State Police district office and they will help you out.