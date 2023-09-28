3 things to know this morning – September 28, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A charter bus transporting the Sandcreek Volleyball team was involved in a minor accident. Their bus cut the corner at the intersection of 2nd North and 3700 East in Jefferson County too sharply yesterday evening causing part of the bus to straddle an irrigation canal. No one was injured.

2. Over 60% of the Idaho House and Senate has signed a petition calling for a special session. It's now up to Senate and House leadership to negotiate what topic they'll discuss before it could even go forward. Their goal is to restore the state's Presidential Primary.

3. An interchange construction project will be starting today. The intersection of Highway 20 and 400 North in Saint Anthony will become a tight diamond interchange. The plan is to have this project complete by Spring 2025.