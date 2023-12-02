Zeke Best found deceased; Jeremy Best in custody

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- The Victor Idaho man suspected of killing his wife and kidnapping the couple's son has been apprehended East of Idaho Falls. The infant, 10-month old Zeke Best, was found dead at the scene.

At approximately 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals who were hunting on Kepps Crossing Rd near the Dan Creek Rd. East of Idaho Falls stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide.

Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries.

Near the area where Best was located, Deputies also located his vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, down an embankment off the roadway. Deputies also located a child, Zeke Best, deceased at the scene.

Kali Jean Randall's cousin, Meg Fischer, released a statement on behalf of Kali and Zeke's family.

"We thank all of you for walking with us during this time," Fischer said. "Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling. The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve."



At this time Bonneville County Detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are processing the scene and continuing to investigate. Idaho Falls Police Detectives and Agents from the FBI are also assisting at the scene.

After a medical clearance, Mr. Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding Teton County Warrant. Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court.

Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case.

Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing.



