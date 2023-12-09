Two dead following single-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two men are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, at mile marker 119, near Highway 20 on Saturday.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in this crash.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.



When officers arrived, they found the car south of Hwy. 20 and west of I-15 off the roadway.



Idaho Falls Police, Idaho Falls Fire and Hendricksons towing were on scene approximately two and a half hours.



One lane of traffic was closed during much of this time to give responders room to work safely.



The car involved in the crash is believed to be a white 2011 BMW 550. The car traveling westbound on Highway 20 early this morning when it crossed both lanes of travel before hitting the guard rail.