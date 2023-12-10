Stretch of Highway 20 closed due to accident; expect detours and delays

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)-A multi vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 near the Jefferson and Bonneville County line has blocked all lanes.

The accident happened near Exit 318 and all drivers are being diverted off of the the highway.



The Idaho Transportation Department urges all travelers in the area to consider alternate routes or delays.



"There are emergency vehicles on the scene, so all drivers on the highway should use caution," the ITD said.



Local News 8 will provide updates if they are given.