Skip to Content
Top Stories

Stretch of Highway 20 closed due to accident; expect detours and delays

MGN Graphics: Image Id: 540175
By
December 9, 2023 4:34 PM
Published 6:32 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)-A multi vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 near the Jefferson and Bonneville County line has blocked all lanes.

The accident happened near Exit 318 and all drivers are being diverted off of the the highway.

The Idaho Transportation Department urges all travelers in the area to consider alternate routes or delays.

"There are emergency vehicles on the scene, so all drivers on the highway should use caution," the ITD said.

Local News 8 will provide updates if they are given.

Local News 8
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content