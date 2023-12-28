3 things to know this morning – December 28, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Demolition is scheduled today for a building where 4 University of Idaho students died. It comes after the suspect's defense team was granted access to the King Road house to examine the scene of the crime. Bryan Kohberger's defense says they want to take photos, measurements, and possibly drone footage of the property before it is torn down. The university was hoping to complete the demolition over winter break to limit the amount of stress placed on the students in the area. Today's demolition comes nearly one year after Kohberger's arrest.

2. A Rexburg business is needing repair after being damaged by a late night fire. Around 10:30 p.m., Madison Fire Department responded to a strong smell of smoke at the Commercial Tire on North 2nd East. When they got there, fire crews found light smoke coming from the building’s roof. Damage to the structure was contained to a section of roofing and various electronic equipment. While the building remained structurally intact, damage is estimated at approximately $50,000.

3. You could be the next Idaho millionaire. This year, there are two winning tickets worth $1-million dollars from the Idaho Lottery's annual raffle. The numbers are: 106522 and 091588. In addition to the million dollar prizes, there are also over 17,800 other cash prizes.