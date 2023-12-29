3 things to know this morning – December 29, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. All officers have been cleared that were involved in a shooting that left the suspect dead. Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal says Idaho State Police Trooper Alexandra Larrea initiated a traffic stop at 1:09 a.m. on December 4th on Pancheri Drive. The car was stopped outside the Candlewood Suites when Trooper Larrea asked Marco Cortez to get out of the vehicle. Minutes later, Cortez took his own life. Prosecuting Attorney Neal commends Trooper Larrea for her selfless courage in the line of fire.

2. As Idahoans gear up for New Year's Eve celebrations, the Idaho Transportation Department is reminding everyone to start 2024 right with a sober ride home. It comes as 2023 is on track to be one of the deadliest years on Idaho roads in the last 20 years. So make sure to be careful and plan ahead this weekend.

3. If you'd like to be part of the 2024 Idaho Republican Caucus, the last day to register as a Republican in Idaho is December 31st. One of the easier ways to get that done is online. Being a registered Republican is required to be part of the March 2 caucus. The Democratic Caucus will be held May 23, 2024. Democrats can be registered up until the day of the caucus.