Families launch into some holiday fun while on winter break

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Schools are out on winter break, and parents are searching for ways to get their kids out of the house. With plenty of things to do in the area from sledding hills to movie theaters and camps, some parents say winter break makes their kids restless.

"I have two crazy boys that need out of the house, so we're like, perfect time to go and let them play and get some energy out," Kayla Ward said.

"Just want to get the kids out, have fun, and see what's happening in Idaho Falls as we're from Wyoming," Jordan Graves said.

These families went to Blast Off! which has operated in Idaho Falls for nearly 30 years. Co-owner Dena Goody says the arcade, playground, and fun house have brought many families by for an adventure.

"We have laser tag. And so the arcade is a lot of fun for the kids. They can get tickets and then we are old school. We still have tokens and tickets," Goody said.

The parents were more than happy to see their kids let loose.

"It's fun that they they're with cousins, too, so they kind of get to, get the energy out away from home, a different environment. I don't have to watch them as much because it's kind of fenced in," Ward said.

"Running around and playing with other kids and having a good time is always worth it," Graves said.

Goody says it's great to see new customers come through the doors, but her favorite part is seeing them return.

"Especially at the holidays, a lot of people come back home, Hey, I haven't been here for years. And then we get to see them all grown up with kids and some of their grandkids. So it's pretty fun. We like it. That's our favorite part of the job," Goody said.

Blast Off! will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.