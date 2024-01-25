3 things to know this morning – January 25, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. US-20 in Idaho Falls is back open this morning after a deadly accident. The fiery crash happened on the bridge over the Snake River near Fremont Avenue. It involved a mustang and a tanker truck hauling propane. A 21-year-old man from Rexburg died in the crash. The driver of the propane truck was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

2. A bill to arm school staff will go to the Idaho House for a vote. This legislation says it provides an alternative to hired armed guards by allowing public K-12 school employees to carry concealed weapons and act as armed protection at their school. The bill will now go to the House floor for a full vote.

3. The Ammon City Council is discussing building a new pool for the community. Right now, the Ammon Pool Feasibility Study is underway. It will gauge public interest and financial potential for the needed upgrade. You can provide your input about the new pool by filling out the Aquatic Center Survey. You can find more information and links to the surveys here.