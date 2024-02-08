Skip to Content
Moose chases Jackson Hole skiers

By
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:45 AM

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - A moose ran wild chasing skiers at a Jackson Hole ski run.

Kenny Rynearson shared video with Local News 8 showing the moose running down the hill with several skiers around.

