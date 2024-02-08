Moose chases Jackson Hole skiers
JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - A moose ran wild chasing skiers at a Jackson Hole ski run.
Kenny Rynearson shared video with Local News 8 showing the moose running down the hill with several skiers around.
