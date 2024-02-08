Worker shortage in Idaho is real and social factors are part of the equation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The worker shortage in Idaho is real, a quick solution isn't on the horizon, but there's still positive news.

That's the overall take from the Idaho Department of Labor after their presentation to the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

While workforce participation in Idaho peaked in the 1990's at 71.4%, 2023 saw participation of just 62%.

Idaho Department of Labor analyst Craig Shaul says this is due to several social factors, including the amount of people retiring. It's also related to the decline in population, as people just aren't having the same amount of children that they used to.

Despite the ongoing worker shortage, there's still good news.

"The good news for employers is that, you know, Idahoans and Americans are more well off than they ever have been," Shaul said. "There's still a lot of money out there. There's still a lot of people looking to consume services and goods."

Shaul also says there's employment opportunities across the board of industries in Idaho, especially for registered nurses and truck drivers.