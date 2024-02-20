WYDOT seeks input on improvements to WYO 22 corridor

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting two public meetings to share their progress on the environmental analysis and design of improvements to the Wyoming State Highway 22 corridor. These meetings are the second set of meetings hosted by WYDOT to discuss potential improvements to the corridor.

Following the public meetings held last June, WYDOT convened and worked with a project advisory committee comprised of stakeholders representing a variety of local interest groups in the project area and a technical team consisting of local and state agency staff. Working with these groups, WYDOT has developed an initial range of improvement alternatives to be considered and a process to evaluate these alternatives.

The meetings will take place on Wednesday, February 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Victor Elementary School in Victor, Idaho and on Thursday, February 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Jackson Hole Middle School in Jackson. There will be no formal presentation, and interested parties may drop by the meetings anytime between the posted meeting times.

The open-house-style meetings will provide an opportunity to learn about and provide your input on the improvements being considered, ask questions, and find out about next steps and the project schedule. Comments received will be considered in the NEPA process.

WYDOT officials and other team members will be on hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns you may have. In addition, you will be able to submit written comments during the meeting or after the meeting via digital comment form, mail or email. Spanish interpretation will be available at both meeting locations.

The WYO 22 Corridor Project extends from the Y intersection with Broadway Avenue to the west side of Wilson and includes a potential connection to existing Tribal Trail Road. This project involves identifying transportation needs and improvements to WY 22 and analyzing associated impacts, in coordination with stakeholders and the public. This work will be used to support a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process that WYDOT hopes to initiate in late 2024/early 2025.

If you cannot attend in person, WYDOT is also hosting a self-guided virtual open house. The online meeting launches February 21. You can participate at any time through March 13. The online meeting can be accessed at https://visualmedia.jacobs.com/WY22Corridor/.

If you have questions or specific accessibility needs, please contact Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT D3 Public Relations Specialist, 307-352-3065, stephanie.harsha@wyo.gov. Questions can also be directed to Bob Hammond, WYDOT Resident Engineer, 307-877-3665, bob.hammond@wyo.gov.

Project information is available on the project website: www.WY22corridor.com.