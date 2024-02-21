New Idaho bill would create a hefty mandatory minimum fine for marijuana possession 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Getting caught with pot may soon have a hefty minimum fine in the Gem State.

House Bill 606 is the latest effort by lawmakers to crack down on marijuana use. If passed, the bill would create a $420 mandatory minimum fine for possessing 3 ounces or less of marijuana.

It's replacing House Bill 559 which was introduced last week. Clarifying existing penalties in Idaho law for manufacturing, delivering, or possessing controlled substances.

During a House State Affairs Committee meeting yesterday, Rep. Bruce Skaug addressed the changes with a sense of humor.

"We smoked out the problem that we had in the bill thanks to the prosecutor association," Skaug joked. "I checked with my assistant Mary Jane, she says it's fine and she likes it a lot."

The bill's fine of $420 is also a reference to the number's "secret" code for smoking weed.

Skaug says the change makes it clear that any other penalties specified in Idaho state law regarding marijuana, can also be applied, in addition to the fine.

House Bill 606 was introduced during yesterday's House legislative session.

This means now the House State Affairs Committee can hold a full public hearing.