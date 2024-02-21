No-fee ID bill passes Idaho House

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho bill is trying to remove the six-month waiting period for a non-fee ID card for voting.

Idaho House of Representatives passed House Bill 532 yesterday. The bill addresses some issues that popped up after two bills were passed last year. Those being House Bills 124 and 340, which removed student IDs as a valid form of personal identification and provided no-fee IDs to people who have not had a driver's license for at least six months, but need an ID to vote.

Bill sponsor, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, addressed those concerns during Tuesday's legislative hearing.

"Let’s say we’ve got grandma moving in from Montana, and grandma had a driver’s license in Montana but cannot drive anymore, so she’s moving in with family," Mitchell said. "Well because she had a Montana driver’s license within the last six months, she does not qualify for the free ID.

"What this does is simply remove those six months so that she will qualify for the free ID."

House Bill 532 will also help college students moving into the Gem State and renters with new addresses.

The bill now heads to the Senate.