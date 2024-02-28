Longest Idaho death row inmate will be executed today; Justice for at least 26 different possible deaths across the nation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Thomas Eugene Creech will be executed by lethal injection today at 10 a.m. at the South Boise Prison Complex.

The 73-year-old has been sitting on death row for over 40 years. He was originally in prison in 1974 for a double murder conviction, but was later added to death row after killing an inmate with a battery-filled sock in 1981. Creech has been convicted of five murders in three states. He is also suspected of at least a half-dozen others.

In 1973, Creech was tried for the murder of 70-year-old Paul Schrader, a retiree who was stabbed to death in the Tucson, Arizona, motel where Creech was living. Creech used Schrader’s credit cards and vehicle to leave Tucson for Portland, Oregon. A jury acquitted him, but authorities say they have no doubt he was responsible.