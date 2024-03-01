Colon Cancer on the Rise for Young Americans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. According to UC Davis Health, colon cancer has steadily decreased over the past couple of decades, except for younger adults.

It's the deadliest cancer for men under age 50, and the second deadliest cancer for women under 50. But young Americans don't seem worried.

According to the American Cancer Society, 80% of people ages 45 to 50 are not getting screened. Many are scared about getting a colonoscopy. But health experts say there is another way to be screened.

Many doctors around the country can order you a fecal immunochemical test, which is mailed to your door. Then in the comfort of your home, you can take a small sample and send it to a lab for testing.

But one question remains... What's causing this?

Doctor Jeffrey Hancock of the Teton Cancer Institute, tells us obesity and bad eating habits are playing a major role. But smoking can also be a factor.

"If I wanted to stop 50% of the cancers in this country, I could very easily do that by outlawing tobacco products," Hancock said.

Some symptoms of colon cancer include:

A change in bowel habits

Abdominal discomfort

And unexplained weight loss

Doctors say colon cancer can develop silently, so early detection is key. If caught early, the survival rate is more than 90%