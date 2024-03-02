Grand Targhee Ski Resort closes due to safety concerns

ALTA, Wyoming (KIFI)-Grand Targhee Ski resort announced it is closed on Saturday, due to severe winter weather across the region.

“Grand Targhee is closed for the day and the road will remain closed,” the resort's facebook page says. “We need to focus on the safety of our employees and the guests on site. Our team will do everything we can to get the resort in order to open tomorrow.”

