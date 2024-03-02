Major highways close due to severe winter weather

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI)-Severe winter weather has caused some major highways and roads to close, due to driving conditions and crashes.

Northbound traffic on I-15 near Pocatello has especially been impacted near mile marker 67.

All Lanes are blocked due to multiple crashes on the south side of Pocatello.

ID state highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is also closed, including state highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia.

Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley, and the Teton Pass are all shut down due to blowing snow as well.

