Prolonged power outages impacting Idaho Falls customers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple power outages are impacting Idaho Falls Power customers Saturday morning, according to the City of Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Power crews are working to restore all power across the city, as winter weather continues to impact the region.

While an estimated time was not announced, the city did assure the public they are working around the clock to completely restore all power lines.

During winter storms, the city reiterates the importance of using caution around power lines, especially fallen wires.

They tell everyone to stay far away from any cables or damaged power lines, as they pose a significant safety risk.

Call 911 if you notice any winter storm damage to power lines.

The city offers seven suggestions to keep you and your loved ones safe during a widespread winter storm power outage.

During an outage, keep the following in mind:



1. "Communicate with Idaho Falls Power about downed power lines and outages, and report whether your neighbors have also lost power."

2. "Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires."

3. "Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food that requires refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours."

4. "Put on layers of warm clothing if it is cold outside. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors."

5. "Never use your oven or as a source of heat. Never use space heaters as a primary heat source. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep you warm."

6. "Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power surge that can damage computers and other devices."

7. "Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home’s electrical system."

When power outages impact our area, follow the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page or visit our website at www.ifpower.org.

Local News 8 will monitor all power outages affecting the region, and will provide updates when necessary.

(THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE CITY OF IDAHO FALLS)





