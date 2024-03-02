Rocky Mountain Power responding to power outages

(The following information is a Rocky Mountain Power public service announcement)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Rocky Mountain Power crews are responding to wide-spread outages caused by heavy snow and strong winds across southeast Idaho, affecting roughly 12,000 customers.



Rocky Mountain Power’s meteorology team has been closely monitoring the storm and field crews are actively working to restore power in these areas as soon as is safely possible given the current conditions.



Rocky Mountain Power supports state and local emergency management organizations and encourages customers to follow the recommendation of local officials.

Customers are also encouraged to be prepared for outages and that Idahoans have an emergency plan to be prepared for up to 72 hours without essential services for any emergency.



Here are some simple steps customers can take to prepare and stay informed:



Update your contact information so we can reach you.

Sign up to receive outage alerts by text, email or phone.

Restock your outage kit.

Track outages, update contact info and do more with our free app.



Text OUT to 759677 for Rocky Mountain Power to report your outage or STAT to check status.



Visit rockymountainpower.net/outages for restoration estimates.



As a reminder, stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.



If you spot a downed line, call 911 and then report the outage to Rocky Mountain Power at 1-877-508-5088.