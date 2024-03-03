Power restored to thousands in Idaho Falls; IFP working to fully restore power for all customers

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) --Idaho Falls Power has restored electricity to over 2,800 customers residing in the Idaho Falls area.

While many can now use their utilities, about 100 to 150 customers still remain without power. Idaho Falls Power thanks the community for their patience as they work around the clock to fully restore all power.

The outages impacted over 3,000 customers early on Saturday morning.

Idaho Falls Power (IFP) continues to make repairs following Saturday’s winter storm and at this time, the bulk of the work is on the overhead service wires from the pole to residences.

While IFP owns the wire up to the to the house, the weatherhead, conduit and meter base are owned by the customer.

Unfortunately, when customer-owned electric infrastructure is damaged, the customers are responsible for those repairs. IFP recommends contacting a licensed electrician to make those repairs.

Customers should not touch electric equipment on their own and seek the service of a professional. A quick internet search can show electricians in the area.

Since the onset of the weather event, IFP has been working around the clock to restore power for customers.

IFP's advanced metering system automatically notifies us when an outage occurs. They still encourage you to report the outage by submitting the online form. The form can be found at https://www.ifpower.org/outages/report-a-power-outage.

Line crews will continue to work until all equipment owned by the utility is fixed to ensure customers can get electricity.

Restoring power safely remains the top priority for Idaho Falls Power. The company appreciates everyone’s patience while they get the lights back on.