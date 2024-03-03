Multiple schools in Bingham County announce closures for Monday

Local News 8 will provide updates during our evening newscasts at 9 p.m. on Fox 5, and 10 p.m. on ABC channel 8 and CBS channel 3, and if any additional schools announce closures.

-Bingham Academy will also be closed

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple schools in Bingham County have announced closures for Monday, Mar. 4.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.