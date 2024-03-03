Multiple schools in Bingham County announce closures for Monday
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple schools in Bingham County have announced closures for Monday, Mar. 4.
Those schools include:
-Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
-Bingham Academy will also be closed
-Blackfoot Charter School
-Blackfoot Public School District #55
-Snake River School District #52
-Firth School District #59
Local News 8 will provide updates during our evening newscasts at 9 p.m. on Fox 5, and 10 p.m. on ABC channel 8 and CBS channel 3, and if any additional schools announce closures.