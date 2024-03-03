Skip to Content
Multiple schools in Bingham County announce closures for Monday

today at 6:12 PM
Published 6:40 PM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple schools in Bingham County have announced closures for Monday, Mar. 4.

Those schools include:

-Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

-Bingham Academy will also be closed

-Blackfoot Charter School

-Blackfoot Public School District #55

-Snake River School District #52

-Firth School District #59

Local News 8 will provide updates during our evening newscasts at 9 p.m. on Fox 5, and 10 p.m. on ABC channel 8 and CBS channel 3, and if any additional schools announce closures.

Travis Richards

Travis is a producer for Local News 8.

