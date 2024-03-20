Local dance program wins 2 national titles, beating BYU for the first time in 28 years

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Extreme Ballroom Youth Gold brings home two national titles from the past weekend, one in Ballroom Standard Formation Championships and the other in Latin Formation Championships.

According to the team, It was the first time anyone has beat BYU youth in the Latin and Standard categories since 1996. Back in 2021, the group only beat BYU in the Standard category.

This community group consists of ages four to 18.

Some of the winning champs joined the morning crew today to show them some moves.