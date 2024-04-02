MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The University of Idaho's annual Vandal Giving Day begins on April 2 at 11 a.m. MDT and runs until 6:29 p.m. MDT on April 3.

The annual online giving event runs 1,889 minutes, honoring the year U of I was founded, and raises money for scholarships, academic and enrichment programs and research to benefit students at the university.

Vandal Giving Day uses gamification, live leaderboards and matches and challenges, which “unlock” pledges from other donors when a certain number or dollar amount of gifts come in.

Last year, Vandal Giving Day raised $819,662 to support students and set a new University of Idaho record.

You can donate or check the current progress here.