Suspect at large after ramming police vehicle during high-speed chase

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) - The West Yellowstone Police Department is searching for a suspect who purposefully struck the police chief's vehicle during a high-speed chase Tuesday.

At 6:01 p.m., a West Yellowstone officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding and had an expired registration within the Town of West Yellowstone. The driver failed to yield and led officers west in pursuit on US Highway 20 toward Idaho and back east toward town at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

During the pursuit, a 2015 Maroon Ford F350 driven by Kayden Michael Mobley purposely struck the West Yellowstone Police Chief's vehicle at a speed of approximately 90 mph causing it to leave the roadway and roll over multiple times.

Additional officers ceased the pursuit to render aid to the chief who was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center with minor injuries.

At this time, officers have been unable to locate Mobley. The West Yellowstone Police Department is looking for any information on the location of Mobley and the associated vehicle with Montana license plate DVR190. You can contact the department at 406-646-7600.