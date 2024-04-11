National parks will be offering free admission April 20

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - National Park Week is almost here.

Entry fees to every national park in the country are waived on April 20, and special activities are planned throughout the week.

There are 429 sites within the national park system from National battlefields to seaside parks.

The event runs from Saturday, April 20 to Sunday, April 28. You can view the schedule below.

