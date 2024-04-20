Skip to Content
Top Stories

Autistic teen missing in Latah County, Idaho State Police says

Latah County Sheriff's
By
New
Published 12:16 PM

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)A 14-year-old autistic teenager is missing, according to an Idaho State Endangered Police Alert.

A teenager named William left his home on foot around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, near 1100 E Rock Creek Road, in Potlatch.

He is considered endangered since he has autism, and could be hitchhiking to Lewiston.

He also has asthma and did not carry his inhaler.

He was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and Under Armor tennis shoes.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact Idaho State Police or the Latah County Sheriff's Office at (208) 882-2216.

(The following information is from an Idaho State Police news release)

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Travis Richards

Travis is a producer for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content