Autistic teen missing in Latah County, Idaho State Police says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)A 14-year-old autistic teenager is missing, according to an Idaho State Endangered Police Alert.



A teenager named William left his home on foot around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, near 1100 E Rock Creek Road, in Potlatch.



He is considered endangered since he has autism, and could be hitchhiking to Lewiston.



He also has asthma and did not carry his inhaler.



He was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and Under Armor tennis shoes.



If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact Idaho State Police or the Latah County Sheriff's Office at (208) 882-2216.

(The following information is from an Idaho State Police news release)