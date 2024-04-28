Owner of Classic K9 Designs rebuilding following devastating trailer fire

STAR VALLEY, Wyoming (KIFI)- A trailer belonging to Classic K-9 Designs, which is a mobile dog grooming business, caught on fire on Friday, April 19th.

The fire was caused by a heater, which was left on inside the trailer.

The trailer is deemed as a total loss, and no one was injured in the fire.

Since the devastating fire, the owner of the business Denise Shaneyfelt, says many in the area have given her a large amount of support.

"They've all stepped up and helped me. Offering tools, equipment, and space to work out of my clients, the Jackson community sending donations because unfortunately, it was not insured. when I switched insurance companies last fall, the trailer did not get added," Shaneyfelt said.

Denise says she lost everything in the fire, including all of her equipment, tools, table, the tub she used to help clean the dogs.

The only thing saved from the fire, was the car she used to haul the trailer.

Denise emphasized that she does not haul animals in the trailer, so no animals were injured in the fire itself.

She added with all of the support she has received, she has already begun to rebuild her trailer and is making plans for the future.

"I'm gathering and regrouping. I had this plan to convert an old two-horse trailer that I had, and I've already pulled it out. So as of right now, with donations, I have enough to at least get that started so I can get on the road," Shaneyfelt said.

She says eventually her goal is to get a van to be able to take her business from Etna in the Star Valley area to Jackson and back much easier.

She says many of the groomers in the area have also offered some support.

"Local groomers in Star Valley and Jackson, they've offered me. Hey, if you need to come in and groom some of your dogs, we've got it. We have space," Shaneyfelt said.

Denise says she hopes to make it back within the month but everything takes time.

She shares that her clients are more than understanding and happy to wait for her to come back.

"A lot of the dogs that I groom, I've been their only groomer because I've started them off as puppies and they know, because I struggle with wintertime. Hey, we have to reschedule. They are the most understanding ever. And they're just excited for me to come back. And I'm excited to see all my doggies again," Shaneyfelt said.

Denise shares that if anyone wants to support her, they can donate to a go fund me has been started for her by a fellow groomer friend.