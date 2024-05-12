Skip to Content
Law enforcement operation in Custer County ends, One person in custody

May 11, 2024 1:49 PM
Published 1:14 PM

UPDATE 2:23:

CUSTER COUNTY (KIFI)-The law enforcement operation in Custer County has ended, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

One person is in custody.

No Injuries.

Local News 8 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL:

CUSTER COUNTY (KIFI)-A law enforcement operation is ongoing at Blue Mtn. and Summit Circle in Custer County.

Authorities ask everyone in the surrounding community to stay clear of the area.

The area is secure, but closed to the public.

The community is safe, and the ongoing situation is contained to the closed area.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is working with multiple agencies to resolve the situation without incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

Local News 8 will provide updates if more information is released.

