Small plane crashes at Palisades Reservoir

ALPINE, Wyoming (KIFI)-A small plane has crashed in the Palisades Reservoir, by the Pine Bay boat dock, near Alpine, Wyoming.



Witnesses called dispatch at approximately 5:23 p.m. reporting a plane in the water as well as several boaters in the area moving toward it to assist.

The only thing visible above the water was the cockpit.

Lots of boats were near the area and were able to help rescue efforts.



While emergency crews were in route, boaters were able to rescue the pilot from the wreckage and provide first aide until they could meet with ambulance personnel and Deputies at a nearby shore. First Responders took over rescue efforts at that time.

Another plane was circling the area after the crash.



The pilot was the only occupant of the plane and no other persons were in the water or injured in the crash. Emergency personnel from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (WY), Alpine QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance, and Idaho State Police responded with Deputies.



Bonneville County Deputies have notified the NTSB of the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation.

Local News 8 will provide updates when additional information is released.