Secret Service rushes Former President Trump off stage at rally

By
today at 4:37 PM
Published 4:34 PM

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

News Team

