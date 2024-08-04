Two suspects on the loose after drive-by shooting in Pocatello

POCATELLO (KIFI, KIDK)-Two suspects are currently on the loose after a drive by shooting in Pocatello, according to the Pocatello Police Department.

The Pocatello Police Department is currently searching for the suspects involved in the shooting.



There appears to be no risk to the public at this time.



An adult man was wounded by gunfire, but was not transported to a hospital, and it appears the suspects and victim knew each other.



A resident called 911 around 9:15 Sunday morning, and the street near 800 Highland was closed for a time.



The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.



The Pocatello Police Department says the situation is currently under investigation, and additional details will be released when possible.



If anyone has any information about the suspects whereabouts, call the Pocatello police at (208)234-6100.

