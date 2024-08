Two fires are burning in Fremont County, and authorities say to stay away.

The first Fire is off the west side of the 'Red Road' near the St Anthony sand dunes.

The second is between the 300 and 400 north block of 2700 East in the Wilford area.

Fremont County has several agencies on these fires.

Authorities ask that the public avoid both areas, so responders can do their jobs.